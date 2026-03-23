Terrorism: Tinubu Secures French Assistance For Equipment, Training Of Security Forces

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said Nigeria has secured French collaboration on military equipment and support following a lengthy discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a press release on Sunday said Tinubu disclosed this when he hosted Vice President Kashim Shettima and 23 governors at his Lagos home, for the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The President said Nigeria was prepared to leverage its goodwill and existing lines of credit to acquire necessary equipment and training for security forces in the fight against terrorism.

“I can report to you, yesterday again, at a lengthy discussion with Emmanuel Macron, their collaboration with us for equipment and support.

“I’m making frantic efforts to contact other nations. If we have to spend our goodwill and line of credit, we have those who are willing to support us with equipment and training.”, he said.

He described insecurity as the next major challenge confronting his administration, emphasising the need for collective effort to achieve victory.

“The next phase of our struggle is staring us in the face; it is the challenge of insecurity in this country.

“I’m making all the efforts to ensure that collectively we share the joy and be proud of victory over tyranny,” Tinubu said.

According to him, insecurity remained an enemy of development, progress, and prosperity, expressing confidence that governors were mindful of the challenge.

He disclosed that one of the major discussions during his state visit to the UK centred on military equipment acquisition.

Tinubu also addressed economic concerns, acknowledging that the Middle East crisis would affect inflation and purchasing power in Nigeria.

“I know this Middle East crisis will elicit inflation, will affect our purchasing power.

“The labour union and others will be gearing to ask us to support more due to the effect of the Middle East War and crisis, he stated.

The President expressed appreciation to the governors for responding to his invitation on short notice, describing their attendance as impressive and demonstrating sincerity, commitment, and the value of friendship and togetherness.

“I am very surprised at the short notice that this number is extremely impressive.

“It shows our sincerity, commitment and the value of friendship and togetherness. I thank every one of you for what we have been doing,” he said.

Tinubu also called on governors to focus on caring for the vulnerable in their states, stating that while they are all doing well, they can do better

The President assured of his administration’s commitment to investing in technology and equipment to defeat terrorism and other security threats across the country.

“We must defeat terrorism and all of these criminal acts. As our investment in technology and equipment, we must defeat them,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, thanked the President for his intervention in the states with the visionary Renewed Hope Agenda.

He ongratulated the President on the successful State Visit to the United Kingdom and the investment agreements reached.

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