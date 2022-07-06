Terrorists Should Not Stop Buhari From Travelling-Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The activities of terrorists in the country should not stop President Muhammadu Buhari from traveling out of the country for international conferences

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina stated this while reacting to question on why Buhari should travel to Dakar, Senegal for International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit despite the present security challenges in the country and Tuesday’s attack on Buhari’s convoy near Dutsinma, Katsina State ahead of his trip to Daura for the El-el-Kabir

Adesina said, “the President should go (to Senegal) because there’s an international conference meant for Heads of State and Presidents.

“He should never give in to terrorists. The moment terrorists begin to stop you from doing things, then we might as well throw up our hands In surrender. The President should go ahead. It’s an international conference”, Adesina added.