W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Terrorists Should Not Stop Buhari From Travelling-Presidency

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, July 6th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The activities of terrorists in the country should not stop President Muhammadu Buhari from traveling out of the country for international conferences

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina stated this while reacting to question on why Buhari should travel to Dakar, Senegal for International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit despite the present security challenges in the country and Tuesday’s attack on Buhari’s convoy near Dutsinma, Katsina State ahead of his trip to Daura for the El-el-Kabir

Adesina said, “the President should go (to Senegal) because there’s an international conference meant for Heads of State and Presidents.



“He should never give in to terrorists. The moment terrorists begin to stop you from doing things, then we might as well throw up our hands In surrender. The President should go ahead. It’s an international conference”, Adesina added.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=78543

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us