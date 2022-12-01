There’s Enough Fuel In Stock, NNPC Allays Fear Of Scarcity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the increasing fuel scarcity across the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has stated that it has two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), aka petrol, in stock.

In a statement on Thursday, Adeyemi Adetunji, Executive Vice President, Downstream, NNPC Limited, disclosed that with enough fuel in stock, it would take care of motorists and car owners for more than 30 days.

According to him, officials are presently monitoring massive loading from the depot to different locations to reduce the long queue saying that the NNPC has programmed vessels and trucks to unconstrained depots.

The statement also disclosed that the recent queues in Lagos are largely because of the ongoing road infrastructure projects around Apapa and access road challenges in the state.

He disclosed that the gridlock is phasing out and the NNPC retail and key marketers had increased loading into Abuja to restore normalcy.