There Is No Rift Between Me And Buhari – Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has refuted claims of disagreement between him and President Muhammadu Buhari as he described the support of the president as unalloyed and enduring.

Tinubu made this known during the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday.

He said: “I have supported the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now; when the true history of this moment is written, the President shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation. “

Enjoining the people to reject opposition candidates, Tinubu said, “Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria. Remember; where there is blind vision, there is also blind ambition.

“We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now, we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land.”There is no rift between me and Buhari- Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has refuted claims of disagreement between him and President Muhammadu Buhari as he described the support of the president as unalloyed and enduring.

Tinubu made this known during the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday.

He said: “I have supported the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now; when the true history of this moment is written, the President shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation. “

Enjoining the people to reject opposition candidates, Tinubu said, “Their vision for Nigeria is the vision of one who cannot see. They seek to enrich themselves by making you poor. They want to eat everything so that you might go hungry. They want to own everything but leave you with nothing.

“We stand here today to affirm that our vision for a greater Nigeria will triumph over their blind vision for a broken Nigeria. Remember; where there is blind vision, there is also blind ambition.

“We will not allow their selfish games to overtake you. The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has done his part to free Nigeria from their mean grip. Now, we must do our part by freeing you from the selfish plans they have for you and our beloved land.”