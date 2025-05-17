There’ll Be No Political Parties In 2027 But APC –Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate President, Godwill Akpabio, on Friday, declared that there will be no more political parties in the state come 2027 general election.

Akpabio stated this in Akwa Ibom, saying that the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party has been torn into pieces and it can no longer protect the people.

The senate president, who represents Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District at the Red Chamber said this in his midterm empowerment briefing held at Ikot Ekpene township stadium.

Akpabio said: “As I speak with you, there is nothing like a political party in 2027 in Akwa Ibom State again. For the Senate of Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District, all political parties have collapsed to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio. For the office of the governor in 2027, all political parties have agreed to vote for Governor Umo Eno. Akwa Ibom has moved to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Eno for governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Senator Akpabio for Senate.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is in shreds and the umbrella can no longer protect.”

He hailed the present governor, Umo Eno as well as his wife, describing Governor Eno as a man of peace and also as one who professed God in his heart.

Akpabio said:“Umo Eno is a man of peace. Umo Eno is a man of God. I’m not talking about those who professed God with their lips. I’m talking of those who practice God in their heart. Umo Eno has brought all of us together.

“She does it because she knows hunger has no political party. My wife please feed my people whether I am around or not. Keep on sharing. Akwa Ibom people will show you love soon.”