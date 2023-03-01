They’re INEC Engineers, Police Speak On Viral Video Of ‘bvas Syndicate’ In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has opened up on a viral video alleging that some of its officers have arrested a criminal syndicate that engaged in electoral fraud in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The African Examiner recalls that on Tuesday, a viral video engaged on social media showed some persons arrested with some items like the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) machines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the video, some of the items were tagged, INEC.

According to reports, the persons were said to have been arrested at a building located in Maitama, FCT, the country’s capital.

Reacting to this development, Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, stated that the police visited the building after a tip-off from residents of the area in Maitama, Abuja.

In a statement, on Wednesday, Adejobi stated that when the police arrived at the building, some electoral materials, including BVAS machines, were found.

The police spokesperson also disclosed that INEC confirmed that the occupants of the house are staff of Emperor Technology, a firm outsourced by INEC to provide engineering services.

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), acting on a tip from residents of an area in Maitama who reported suspicious activities, visited the location, interviewed the occupants, and conducted a search on the house,” Adejobi said.

“In the course of the search, some electoral materials and BVAS machines were discovered in their possession.

“However, the Independent National Electoral Commission, when contacted, confirmed that the occupants of the house are staff of Emperor Technology, outsourcing engineering services to the INEC, and they were immediately released to go about their lawful business.

“The force, while urging well-meaning members of the public to discountenance the false and misconstrued narrative being spread by some sections of the media about the arrest of these individuals and their link with BVAS manipulation, charged reporters and media houses to endeavour to do due diligence and ascertain the veracity of the information on the public space before spreading such to avoid being victims of the ‘breaking news syndrome’.”