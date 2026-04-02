Tinubu Appoints Aliyu PTDF Executive Secretary, Renews TCN MD Tenure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has appointed Prof. Shu’aibu Aliyu as Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).

Aliyu replaces Ahmed Aminu, who recently resigned to pursue the 2027 governorship election in Adamawa.

The president also renewed the appointment of Mr Sule Abdulaziz as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The renewal grants Abdulaziz a second and final term in office, following what the Presidency described as a satisfactory performance review.

Both appointments take immediate effect, according to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

Aliyu is a distinguished academic and seasoned administrator with extensive experience in research, education, and institutional leadership.

The appointment, Onanuga said, reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening key institutions in the petroleum sector and advancing capacity development.

Tinubu expects the new PTDF boss to reposition the organisation for greater impact in human capital development, innovation, and strategic support for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The president said the appointment aligns with broader national priorities aimed at enhancing local capacity and driving sustainable growth in the energy sector.

On the power sector, Tinubu said Abdulaziz’s tenure was renewed following a comprehensive assessment of his leadership of the national transmission network.

Under his stewardship, TCN has recorded improvements in grid stability, expansion of transmission capacity, and ongoing system modernisation efforts.

The Presidency noted that these achievements have reinforced TCN’s critical role within Nigeria’s electricity value chain.

Abdulaziz, a veteran of over three decades in the power sector, has also contributed to regional electricity integration.

He is credited with strengthening Nigeria’s role in the West African Power Pool through strategic leadership and collaboration.

Tinubu urged both appointees to discharge their responsibilities with diligence, integrity, and a strong sense of national service.

He said their roles are critical to advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and improving service delivery in key sectors.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)