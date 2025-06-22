Sule Lamido: I’ll Join Any Plan To Unseat Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa, has stated that he is ready to join “any arrangement” to remove President Bola Tinubu from office in 2027.

Lamido stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Saturday.

Recall that on Friday, a coalition of opposition leaders established the All-Democratic Alliance (ADA), a political party that intends to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next presidential election.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Nasir el-Rufai, ex-governor of Kaduna, are behind this new party.

Lamido, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that he is willing to join any entity “no matter its nomenclature” if it will oust the APC out of power.



“I am part of any arrangement, no matter its nomenclature, to remove this government of incompetence, insecurity, that is dividing Nigeria firmly between north and south, out of power. I will go into any arrangement for that purpose,” the former Jigawa governor said.

“This government is dividing Nigeria along ethnic lines and using the institution of the state in manipulating, coercing and controlling the opposition.

“The entire government today is not for Nigerians but for the political party.

“I will be part of any arrangement, configuration if it is going to remove this government from power.”