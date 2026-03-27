Tinubu Approves Expansion of PiCNG Mandate To Include Electric Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the expansion of the mandate of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) in a new drive to reposition the initiative.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy. Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a press release issued on Thursday said the initiative would now be known as the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PiCNG & EV).

With this approval, PiCNG & EV would lead and coordinate Nigeria’s clean mobility strategy, covering gas-driven vehicles and Electric Vehicles nationwide.

The Initiative would continue to drive the deployment of CNG infrastructure, including Mother and Daughter Stations, Integrated Refuelling Units, CNG vehicles and equipment, and nationwide conversion programmes. It would also anchor the development and rollout of electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and related investments nationwide.

Gas remains a competitive and strategic fuel for transportation, leveraging Nigeria’s abundant resources to lower costs, strengthen energy security, and conserve foreign exchange. The inclusion of electric vehicles further strengthens the government’s agenda for affordable, efficient, and environmentally responsible mobility.

Tinubu has also directed the Executive Chairman of PiCNG & EV to immediately establish a coordinated process for the rapid deployment of vehicle conversion kits across the country and ensure that such kits are accessible to Nigerians at a cost that is not burdensome.

To achieve this, the Initiative would work with CreditCorp Nigeria, financial institutions, and relevant partners to design cost-effective financing structures that make vehicle conversions widely accessible to the public.

The President further directed the accelerated deployment of Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs) to expand access to CNG while permanent infrastructure continues to scale.