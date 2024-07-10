Tinubu Backs Amaju Pinnick’s Re-Election Bid Into FIFA Council

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has backed the re-election bid of Amaji Pinnick into the Council of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

Pinnick, two-term President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), was elected into the Council in March 2021 – the third Nigerian after the late Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr. Amos Adamu.

“Mr. Pinnick is seeking re-election into the Council, and President Tinubu supports the bid for Nigeria to retain its seat in the Council,” presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said in a Tuesday statement.

“President Bola Tinubu expresses strong support for Nigeria’s bid for re-election into the FIFA Council.”

The FIFA Council is the principal decision-making organ of the organization in the intervals of the FIFA Congress.

The Council comprises 37 members elected by the FIFA Congress for a renewable term of four years.