Tinubu Congratulates Azuta-Mbata On Election As Ohanaeze Ndigbo President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his election as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Tinubu wished the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo president success as he takes on this onerous yet noble and lofty task.

President Tinubu also congratulated the Igbo Socio-cultural group on the successful leadership transition and enjoined the new leaders to uphold the principles of their predecessors.

Onanuga noted that the President recognises the critical role of socio-cultural organisations in nation-building; hence, his commitment to promoting dialogue among our ethnic nationalities.

Azuta-Mbata is a former senator who represented Rivers East in the Senate from 1999 to 2007.

He was elected as the 13th president of the preeminent Pan-Igbo socio-cultural group at its meeting in Enugu on Friday.