Tinubu Congratulates Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her historic emergence as the first female Prime Minister of Japan, as he described her emergence as a milestone achievement that shows her longstanding contributions to the politics of Japan

Takaichi, who is a veteran politician and former Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, was elected after she won majority support in Japan’s parliament to break a decades-long gender barrier in Japan.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and strategic relationships with Japan under Takaichi’s administration.

He said: “Your Excellency, on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend to you my warmest congratulations on your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

“Your victory as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and ultimately as the Prime Minister of Japan constitutes a remarkable expression of the confidence reposed in you by the good people of Japan.

“Your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan is also a testament to the decades of your tremendous contributions to the growth of your political party and governance in Japan.”

Tinubu also reaffirmed the willingness of Nigeria to expand bilateral cooperation, and he expressed optimism that both countries would strengthen economic and diplomatic ties under her leadership.

He said: “As you assume this mandate, you can please rest assured of Nigeria’s continued goodwill and support for Japan.

“Nigeria and Japan have maintained a deep, productive, and strategic relationship over the years, covering several areas of bilateral cooperation.

“I am confident that we would work together to build on the foundation that has been laid, as well as strengthen and deepen the relationship between our two countries.

“I therefore look forward to meeting with you at your earliest convenience to explore these opportunities.”

He concluded by wishing the new PM a successful term in office.

“I am reassured that Nigeria-Japan relations will continue to blossom under your capable and visionary leadership.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and best wishes for your good health and personal well-being”, the President’s message concluded.