Tinubu Hails Nigerian Scientists, Engineers On Making Biden’s Honours List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated six distinguished Nigerians in diaspora named by President Joe Biden among the 400 recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE) in the United States.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

This prestigious recognition, established by former President Bill Clinton in 1996, is the highest honour bestowed by the United States government on outstanding scientists and engineers in the early stages of their careers.

This year’s awardees, announced by Biden on January 14, 2025, are employed or funded by 14 participating United States government agencies.

The Nigerian honorees include Azeez Butali, Gilbert Lilly Endowed Professor of Diagnostic Sciences, College of Dentistry, University of Iowa; Ijeoma Opara, Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences), Yale School of Public Health, Yale University; and Oluwatomi Akindele, Postdoctoral researcher at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

Others are Eno Ebong, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Biology at Northeastern University; Oluwasanmi Koyejo, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University; and Abidemi Ajiboye, Executive Vice Chair of the Case School of Engineering, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Case Western Reserve University.

Tinubu commended these trailblazing Nigerians for their remarkable achievements in science, technology and engineering.

He noted that recognising these exceptional talents underscores Nigerians’ vast potential to excel both at home and on the global stage.

The President further said he looks forward to the honorees sharing their multidisciplinary expertise to benefit Nigeria’s development efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda.