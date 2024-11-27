Tinubu Hails Revival Of Port Harcourt Refinery; Directs NNPC To Reactivate Warri, Kaduna Refineries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful revitalization of the Port Harcourt refinery, marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading on Tuesday.

The President acknowledged the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all our refineries and expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

Furthermore, Tinubu commended the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.

With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, the President urged NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery as well as the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

These efforts would significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration.

The President underscored his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacked the ability to refine its own resources for domestic consumption.

Highlighting the values of patience, integrity, and accountability in the rebuilding of the nation’s infrastructure, President Tinubu called upon individuals, institutions, and citizens entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation.

In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on shared economic prosperity for all, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting export capacity for Nigeria.