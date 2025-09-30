Tinubu, Mbah Mourn Arise TV News Anchor’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has kicked against the death of Arise News Television anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, who died after a robbery incident at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, titled ‘President Tinubu condemns the killing of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu, urges security agencies to fish out the killers’.

The statement reads: “The President described the late journalist, fondly known as Sommie, as a promising professional whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives with deep sorrow the news of the tragic passing of Ms Somtochukwu ‘Sommie’ Maduagwu, a brilliant news anchor with Arise News Television, who was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja.

“Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.”

The statement added: “Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay.”

The African Examiner writes that on Monday, ARISE News Channel announced that Maduagwu died after a robbery attack at her residence.

Also, the Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the death of Arise News’ anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, describing it as a heavy loss to both her medium and the entire Nigerian media industry.

The governor, who condemned the incident on Monday via a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu, condoled with her immediate family, Arise News and the nation’s media industry as a whole, urging security agencies to do everything within their powers to bring the culprits to book.

“I received with shock and a deep sense of loss the news of Somtochukwu’s tragic death. This is highly condemnable.

“It is reprehensible and cowardly. At 29, she had already established herself in the nation’s media space. She was a consummate professional and lit millions of screens with her superb delivery.

“Indeed, a shining light has been extinguished too soon, a budding superstar has been cut down, and I call on the security agencies to do everything within their powers to track down her killers and bring them to book,” he stated.