Tinubu Meets With Lagos Assembly Members In Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday met with members of the Lagos State House of Assembly members, including Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda in the State House.

The lawmakers arrived in two white buses with Deputy Speaker Meranda while the Speaker Obasa arrived separately some minutes later.

This meeting, which is coming after a leadership crisis in the house, held behind closed doors.

After the meeting, lawmakers were seen singing joyfully “On your mandate we shall stand”— and hailing the president as he walked off to his office.

According to one of those who attended the meeting, “everything has been resolved”.

An official statement has not been released yet.

The leadership crisis in the Assembly took a different dimension on January 13, 2025, when Obasa was removed as Lagos speaker by more than two-thirds of the 40-member house, who voted him out over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses.

Obasa’s then-deputy, Meranda, was immediately elected the new Speaker, becoming the first female to take charge of the legislative body in the South-West state.

Obasa vehemently rejected his removal as speaker, claiming that it took place in his absence — when he was out of Nigeria.

However, 36 lawmakers loyal to Meranda insisted that Obasa’s removal was final and that Meranda remained the speaker of the House.

After weeks of leadership tussle, Obasa who represents Agege Constituency I, Mudashiru Obasa, was on March 3 re-elected as the Speaker of the 40-member Assembly.

His re-election took place after the resignation of Mojisola Meranda who stepped down as the Speaker of the House.

Meranda, who represents Apapa Constituency I, announced her resignation at the plenary, after which lawmakers immediately re-elected her as the Assembly’s Deputy Speaker.

The lawmakers commended her leadership style and for bringing peace to the Lagos State House of Assembly. They also commended her strength and humility for obeying the rules and regulations of the All Progressives Congress (APC).