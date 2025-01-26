Tinubu Mourns Victims Of Fuel Tanker Explosion, Condoles With Enugu State Govt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the government and the people of Enugu state over the fuel tanker explosion, which resulted in the loss of lives on Saturday.

This was contained in a press release issued on Sunday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The fuel tanker reportedly spiralled out of control and burst into flames while navigating the Ugwu-Onyeama section of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Tinubu commiserates with the families of the deceased and the injured and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery for those receiving medical treatment.

The President called for caution and adherence to safety measures among road users, particularly fuel tanker operators.

He also directed agencies in charge of enforcing traffic rules to implement measures to prevent recurring fuel tanker explosions nationwide.