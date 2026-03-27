Tinubu Not To Blame For My Ordeal Under Buhari – Saraki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has said it is wrong to link President Bola Tinubu to his prosecution during the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, Saraki dismissed claims that Tinubu influenced his trial at the time.

Saraki was charged in September 2015 by the Code of Conduct Bureau for alleged false asset declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

He said it would be unfair to accuse Tinubu of being part of his legal troubles, adding that Tinubu did not have the level of control some people claimed during Buhari’s administration.

“That is not fair on President Bola Tinubu because, in those days, he did not have the kind of influence they said he had,” Saraki said.

He added that he was prosecuted for actions he took as Senate President, which he believed were in the best interest of the country.

Saraki also stated that Tinubu was not involved in decisions related to his case, the Offa robbery investigation, or the alleged National Assembly forgery case, noting that those actions were handled by the executive arm of government.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions about political influence and accountability during the Buhari administration.