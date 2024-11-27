Tinubu Off To France On State Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Wednesday to begin a state visit to France in honour of an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The three-day visit, which would focus on strengthening political, economic, and cultural relations and establishing more opportunities for partnership, particularly in agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement and employment, innovation, and energy transition, promises significant benefits for Nigeria.

Tinubu and his wife, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, would be received on Thursday at the 350-year-old French military museum, Les Invalides and Palais de l’Élysée, by Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, for initial ceremonies that would dovetail into bilateral meetings.

During the visit, Tinubu and President Macron would harmonise positions on stimulating more interest in exchange programmes that focus on skill development for youths and improving their competencies in automation, entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership.

Both leaders would participate in political and diplomatic meetings highlighting shared values on finance, solid minerals, trade and investments, and communication.

They would also witness a session by the France-Nigeria Business Council, which oversees private sector participation in economic development.

Brigitte and Nigeria’s First Lady would discuss the latter’s passion for empowering women, children, and the most vulnerable through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Tinubu and his wife would be hosted at a state dinner by the French leader before their departure.

Top government officials would accompany Tinubu on the trip.