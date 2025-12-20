Tinubu On Three-State Visit, To Spend End-Of-Year Holidays In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday to visit Borno, Bauchi and Lagos states.

A statement issued on Friday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, said while in Borno, Tinubu would commission some projects undertaken by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Federal Government.

The President would also attend the wedding ceremony of Sadeeq Sheriff, son of the former Governor of the State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his heartthrob, Hadiza Kam Salem.

From Maiduguri, the President would move to Bauchi to condole with the Government of Bauchi State and the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the late renowned Muslim cleric and leader of the Tijjaniyya Muslim Brotherhood.

After the condolence visit, Tinubu would leave for Lagos, where he would spend the upcoming end-of-year holidays.

He is expected to be the guest of honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27, among his numerous engagements while in the city.

The festival at Tafawa Balewa Square would honour prominent figures, including President Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji; former governors Alhaji Lateef Jakande and Chief Michael Otedola.