Tinubu On Working Visit To Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Friday on a working visit to the former seat of government as Nigeria prepares for a low-key 65th Independence Anniversary.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a press release on Saturday said Tinubu moved to Lagos after attending the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in the ancient city of Ibadan in Oyo State.

While in Lagos, the President would meet with players in Nigeria’s private sector and senior government officials.

He would visit Imo on Tuesday, September 30, to commission projects done by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

As part of the Independence anniversary, the President would also commission the remodelled National Theatre, which has been renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.