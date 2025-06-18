Tinubu Orders Immediate Execution Of Infrastructural Projects Nationwide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ordered the immediate execution of all approved infrastructural projects nationwide.

A statement shared by Vice President Kashim Shettima said the President gave the order at the 2025 Nigeria Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Summit with the theme, “Unlocking Nigeria’s Potential: The Role of Public-Private Partnerships in Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

The summit was organised by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in Abuja.

The President said his administration remained determined to deliver infrastructure that is both sustainable and inclusive, cautioning against any delays caused by bureaucratic hurdles.

Represented by Shettima, he said the Federal Government planned to fast-track approvals for viable projects and intensify coordination among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure rapid implementation.

“The President has restated the determination of his administration to fast-track approvals for viable infrastructural projects across the country, stating that what matters to the average Nigerian is the availability of basic infrastructure such as power, roads, health facilities, and quality schools,” Shettima wrote.

Tinubu further acknowledged existing challenges within Nigeria’s project implementation culture, observing that the country’s potential has not always been matched by action.

According to him, “Nigeria does not lack potential. What we have lacked, at times, is alignment of purpose and the courage to act decisively. Let us chart a new path, not just as government and investors, but as partners in nation-building.”

He said the current administration had taken measures to streamline bureaucratic processes and improve transparency in the public-private engagement framework.

“We have aligned our processes with global best practices and investor expectations,” he added.

Tinubu also declared that the old model of public-only infrastructure funding was no longer sustainable.

He said, “Our national aspirations far exceed what public budgets alone can deliver. That is why we must innovate and work together.

“We’re not looking for investors to carry burdens. We’re offering opportunities to create value. We seek long-term partners ready to help us bridge our infrastructure gap with purpose and precision.”

The President said, “We will fast-track approvals for viable projects. We will ensure coordination across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to enable swift implementation.”

He explained that Nigerians expect tangible results rather than mere promises, stressing the critical need to transform commitments into infrastructure that directly addresses citizens’ daily requirements.

He said, “We do this because we know that what matters to the average Nigerian is not promises, but power in their homes, roads to their farms, access to clean water, modern hospitals, and quality schools. We must build. We must deliver. And we must do it together.”

Tinubu also called for a more robust public-private sector partnership that emphasises innovation, efficiency, commitment, and integrity above mere capital and investments.

He urged private sector stakeholders to look beyond perceived risks and seize the opportunity to contribute to a rapidly transforming economy.

He said, “To our private sector partners, Nigeria offers scale, demand, and returns like no other African market. But we need more than investment.

“We need innovation, we need efficiency, and above all, we need integrity. I urge you to look beyond the risks and recognise the immense opportunity to shape a nation that is not just rising, but ready,” he added.

Speaking on long-term infrastructure goals, Tinubu reiterated the government’s commitment to the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (2020–2043), which aims to increase Nigeria’s infrastructure stock from 30–35 per cent of GDP to 70 per cent by 2043.

However, he cautioned that “blueprints do not build roads. Policies alone do not generate megawatts.”