Tinubu Orders Sanction Of Civil Servants Drawing Salaries After Relocating Abroad

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Sunday, June 23rd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  President Bola Tinubu has directed that all civil servants who are drawing salaries from the government after relocating abroad should be made  to refund the money.

The President also directed that the supervisors and department heads of the culprits must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch.

Tinubu’ gave the directive on Saturday at the award night  organised by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), to commemorate the 2024 Civil Service Week.

The event was also to honour some outstanding civil servants in core ministries.

Represented by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the President expressed dismay over the attitude of the ghost workers.

“”During my recent visit to South Africa, I kept abreast of the week’s activities.

 “I was particularly struck by the revelations shared by the Head of the Civil Service, regarding employees who had relocated abroad while drawing salaries without formally resigning.

“It is heartening to hear that measures have been taken to address this issue, but we must ensure those responsible are held accountable and restitution is made.

“The culprits must be made to refund the money they have fraudulently collected.

“Their supervisors and department heads must also be punished for aiding and abetting the fraud under their watch,” Tinubu said

 

