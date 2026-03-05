Tinubu Renews Appointment Of Omotayo As NIPSS DG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the renewal of the appointment of Professor Ayo Omotayo as the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga in a press release on Wednesday said the appointment is for a final term of four years.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari initially appointed Omotayo in November 2021. The Senate confirmed the appointment in February 2022.

Omotayo is a Professor of Environmental Sustainability. He attended the University of Ibadan from 1980 to 1990, where he obtained a PhD in Geography.

He began his teaching career at the Lagos State University in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become a Senior Lecturer in 1992 at the age of 30.

He was the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences between 2012 and 2017 and the Director of the Centre for Planning at Lagos State University until he was appointed Director-General of the National Institute in 2021.