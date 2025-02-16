Tinubu Says Dangote Is doing A Very Good Job

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has affirmed the Dangote Group’s pivotal role in the country’s push towards industrialization, as the company took the center stage at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Dafang I. Sule, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, thanked the company for “doing a good job” in Nigeria.

Dangote Group is one of the sponsors of the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair that was declared open by the President on Saturday.

The Federal Government’s accolade came on the heels of numerous commendations from stakeholders around the world.

Dr. Sule also informed participants that his ministry has been partnering with the Dangote Group to drive government policies and programmes, one of which is the Backward Integration Programme.

“The quality of Dangote products is not in doubt and that is why people patronize them. You can see that the company is growing every day. I think it is doing a very good job,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has acknowledged its partnership with the company, describing it as the Unique Selling Point, and a major competitive advantage of the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Speaking to newsmen in Kaduna, Director General of the Chamber, Alhaji Usman Saulawa, defined the Dangote Group as a conglomerate that is helping to drive the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the company has not only made a significant positive impact on the business community in Kaduna State but has also contributed immensely to the growth of both the Nigerian, and global economy.

He said no fewer than five countries are participating in the fair that has as its theme: Promoting Efficiency in Manufacturing, Trade, and Agriculture through Digital Transformation.

He added: “Our selling point is the joint collaboration and full involvement of Kaduna State Government, Dangote Group and other companies.”

The Director General hailed the symbiotic partnership between KADCCIMA and the Dangote Group, commending Aliko Dangote, the Group’s President, as an unwavering benefactor of Chamber.

He said through the consistent sponsorship and participation of its Strategic Business Units; the Dangote Group has supported economic development in the state.