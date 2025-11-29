Tinubu Submits Additional 32 Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate ‎

‎(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a second batch of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, days after forwarding an initial list of three nominees.

‎

‎Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

‎

‎Tinubu, in two letters to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, requested prompt confirmation of 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.

‎

‎The career list includes four women, while six women featured among the non-career nominees.

‎

‎Prominent non-career nominees include Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, former INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and former Ekiti First Lady Erelu Angela Adebayo.

‎

‎Others are former Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Katsina Speaker Tasiu Musa Maigari and former Plateau Commissioner Yakubu N. Gambo.

‎

‎Also nominated are former Senator Nora Ladi Daduut, former Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu.

‎

‎The list includes former Oyo First Lady Fatima Florence Ajimobi, former Lagos Commissioner, Lola Akande, former Senator, Grace Bent and former Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

‎

‎Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and former Vatican Ambassador, Paul Oga Adikwu also made the list.

‎

‎Career ambassador-designates include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu, Yakubu Nyaku Danladi, Miamuna Ibrahim Besto, Musa Musa Abubakar and Syndoph Paebi Endoni.

‎

‎Others are Chima Geoffrey Lioma David, Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim, Abimbola Samuel Reuben, Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah and Hamza Mohammed Salau.

‎

‎The final set includes Ambassador Shehu Barde, Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno, Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru, Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari and Ambassador Wahab Adekola Akande.

‎

‎The nominees are expected to be deployed to strategic missions, including China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the UAE, Qatar, South Africa and Kenya.

‎

‎Others will be posted to multilateral missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO and the African Union after Senate confirmation.

‎

‎Tinubu had earlier nominated Ambassador Ayodele Oke, Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu and retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are for the UK, USA or France postings.

‎

‎He said more ambassadorial nominations would be announced soon. (NAN)

