Tinubu Submits Additional 32 Ambassadorial Nominees To Senate ‎

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a second batch of 32 ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, days after forwarding an initial list of three nominees.
Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.
Tinubu, in two letters to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, requested prompt confirmation of 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.
The career list includes four women, while six women featured among the non-career nominees.
Prominent non-career nominees include Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, former INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu and former Ekiti First Lady Erelu Angela Adebayo.
Others are former Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Katsina Speaker Tasiu Musa Maigari and former Plateau Commissioner Yakubu N. Gambo.
Also nominated are former Senator Nora Ladi Daduut, former Lagos Deputy Governor Femi Pedro, former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode and Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu.
The list includes former Oyo First Lady Fatima Florence Ajimobi, former Lagos Commissioner, Lola Akande, former Senator, Grace Bent and former Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim and former Vatican Ambassador, Paul Oga Adikwu also made the list.
Career ambassador-designates include Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu, Yakubu Nyaku Danladi, Miamuna Ibrahim Besto, Musa Musa Abubakar and Syndoph Paebi Endoni.
Others are Chima Geoffrey Lioma David, Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim, Abimbola Samuel Reuben, Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah and Hamza Mohammed Salau.
The final set includes Ambassador Shehu Barde, Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno, Ambassador Muhammad Saidu Dahiru, Ambassador Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari and Ambassador Wahab Adekola Akande.
The nominees are expected to be deployed to strategic missions, including China, India, South Korea, Canada, Mexico, the UAE, Qatar, South Africa and Kenya.
Others will be posted to multilateral missions such as the United Nations, UNESCO and the African Union after Senate confirmation.
Tinubu had earlier nominated Ambassador Ayodele Oke, Ambassador Amin Mohammed Dalhatu and retired Colonel Lateef Kayode Are for the UK, USA or France postings.
He said more ambassadorial nominations would be announced soon. (NAN)
