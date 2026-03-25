Senegal Fights CAF After Strip of AFCON Title

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senegalese Football Federation has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip the country of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

CAS confirmed on Wednesday that it had registered the appeal.

The decision by CAF’s Appeals Board, delivered on March 17, removed Senegal as champions and awarded the title to Morocco. CAF said Senegal breached tournament rules after some of its players walked off the pitch in protest of a referee’s decision.

In its appeal, the Senegalese FA is asking CAS to overturn the ruling and reinstate the Teranga Lions as African champions.

CAS said Senegal also requested a temporary suspension of the deadline to submit its full appeal documents until CAF provides detailed grounds for its decision.

The tribunal added that a panel of arbitrators will be appointed to handle the case, after which a schedule for the proceedings will be set. It noted that, under its rules, the appellant has 20 days to file a detailed appeal, while the respondents will have another 20 days to reply.

CAS said it would handle the case as quickly as possible while ensuring a fair hearing for all parties.