Kenneth Okonkwo: Nigerian Judiciary Must Punish Erring Judges

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A lawyer and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has urged the Nigerian judiciary to uphold its ethical standards and punish members who engage in misconduct.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, Okonkwo said strict discipline is necessary to maintain professionalism and public trust in the legal system.

He stressed that judges should undergo continuous training to stay updated with legal developments. According to him, failure to punish wrongdoing will only encourage it to continue.

Okonkwo also expressed concern about judges freely associating with members of the public, warning that such behavior could affect their independence and impartiality.

He added that every profession has its own ethics, and members of the bench must enforce these standards by addressing any form of misconduct among themselves.