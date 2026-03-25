ADC Must Pick President from North to Win 2027 – Momodu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has urged the party to zone its presidential ticket to the north ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking on a programme on Arise Television, Momodu said the ADC needs a strong strategy and unity to defeat the ruling party in 2027.

He noted that winning an election requires more than popularity, stressing the importance of coordination, structure, and coalition-building. According to him, the party already has experienced aspirants from the 2023 elections and should build on existing strengths instead of starting afresh.

Momodu also cited the political strategy that led to the victory of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, saying elections are won through planning and alliances.

He described President Bola Tinubu as a strong opponent, adding that defeating him would require careful planning.

When asked about his preferred candidate, Momodu named Atiku Abubakar, stating that he has always been open about his support.

He further advised the ADC to focus on northern Nigeria, where he said there is growing dissatisfaction with the ruling party. He added that zoning the ticket to the North-East could be strategic, noting that the region has not produced a president in recent history.