Portable Sparks Outrage with Threat Over 2027 Elections

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has stirred reactions after issuing a strong warning to Yoruba voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a viral video, the singer urged Nigerians, particularly Yorubas, to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Portable warned that anyone who refuses to vote for Tinubu could face spiritual consequences. He went as far as invoking traditional deities, saying thunder and Ogun would strike those who oppose the president.

The singer also claimed he has been recruited by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to campaign for Tinubu.

According to him, he has already received party materials and would soon begin distributing food items such as rice and vegetable oil as part of his campaign efforts.

His comments have since generated mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians criticising the use of threats and spiritual intimidation in political discourse.