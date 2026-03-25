Benin Council Insists Peller Had No Approval for Palace Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Benin Traditional Council has insisted that popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, widely known as Peller, did not receive approval for his recent visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the council’s secretary, Frank Irabor, dismissed claims by Peller and his management that proper procedures had been followed. He clarified that while a letter requesting the visit may have been submitted and acknowledged, such an acknowledgement does not amount to official approval.

Irabor noted that in any formal institution, the mere submission and stamping of a request letter only confirms receipt and does not signify authorisation. He stressed that without clear and explicit approval from the palace or the council, no visit can be considered sanctioned.

The council said it was compelled to respond due to what it described as widespread misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding the incident. It added that Peller and his team should publicly clarify whether they were granted formal written approval and whether their request included any intention to visit any of the Iloi, the queens within the palace.

According to the council, the visit has already been classified as unauthorised, and disciplinary proceedings are ongoing. Peller has since been invited to the palace, and the matter is being handled through internal mechanisms.

While declining further public engagement on the issue, the Benin Traditional Council reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the customs, traditions, and sanctity of the Benin Royal Palace.