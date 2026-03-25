APC Will Pick Its National EXCOs Through Consensus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will use a consensus method to select its national leaders at its convention scheduled for March 27–28, 2026, in Abuja.

The party’s Assistant Secretary for Media and Publicity for the convention, Mary Ikoku, disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television.

She explained that the consensus approach will apply to the convention, but noted that the method for choosing candidates in future elective positions has not been decided and may depend on local political situations.

Ikoku also spoke on the Electoral Act, stating that it allows for direct primaries and consensus, while indirect primaries are no longer permitted. She added that political parties are expected to prepare ahead of elections, including maintaining proper membership records.

According to her, parties that fail to plan early may face difficulties during elections.

Ahead of the convention, the APC has started screening aspirants for positions in its National Working Committee (NWC), including those seeking to become national chairman and secretary, as well as current officials aiming to retain their positions.