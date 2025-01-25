Tinubu To Attend Africa Heads Of State Energy Summit In Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Sunday for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit on January 27-28, 2025. This was revealed in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The summit, hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank, aims to advance ‘‘Mission 300,’’ an initiative to provide electricity access to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

In Dar es Salaam, African leaders, private sector leaders, development partners, and civil society groups woud strategise to accelerate energy access across the continent.

The summit would provide a platform for sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources to address Africa’s energy challenges.

Discussions would focus on accelerating energy access in underserved regions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and mobilising private sector investment.

On the first day, at the ministerial level, participating countries, including Nigeria, would present their national energy strategies, termed compacts, detailing their approaches to achieving universal energy access within five years.

On the second day, Heads of State would endorse the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, outlining a unified roadmap for Africa’s progress towards the Mission 300 objectives.

Tinubu would deliver a national statement reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to achieving universal access to energy and its leadership role in Africa’s energy sector.

He would also highlight Nigeria’s ongoing clean energy initiatives and its strategy to drive integrated energy delivery in the continent.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, and other senior government officials will accompany Tinubu on the trip.

He would return to Abuja after the summit.