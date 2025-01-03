Tinubu To Visit Enugu; Plans To Commission Mbah’s Projects

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will undertake a state visit to Enugu State on Saturday during which he will commission some of the numerous projects executed by the Governor Peter Mbah Administration.

This was made known in a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia.

“The Enugu State Government is happy to announce the first state visit to the state by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Saturday, January 4, 2025.

“The president will during the visit commission some of the numerous projects executed by our administration, such as the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state.

Other are: “60 completed and equipped Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state, the completed multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre, 90 completed urban roads in Enugu City, state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.”

The statement also added that President Tinubu would additionally commission some of the completed rural roads during the one-day visit.