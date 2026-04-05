ADC Denies Report of Leadership Change

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has denied reports circulating on social media claiming a change in its leadership.

The party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the reports as false and urged the public to ignore them.

“Reports circulating about a change in the leadership of the ADC are fake news. Please disregard and report such content,” Abdullahi said in a post on Sunday.

The denial followed an online report which claimed that David Mark had stepped down as national chairman amid ongoing leadership disputes within the party.

The report also suggested that former chairman Ralph Nwosu would take over to stabilise the party ahead of future elections.

The controversy comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently removed the names of the ADC National Working Committee led by Mark from its official portal, citing a Court of Appeal order.

INEC said it acted based on a judgment delivered on March 12, 2026, which directed all parties to maintain the status quo pending the outcome of a case before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The ADC has been facing a prolonged leadership crisis, with rival factions laying claim to the party’s structure.

Despite INEC’s decision, the Mark-led National Working Committee rejected the move and insisted on going ahead with plans for a national convention scheduled to hold in Abuja on April 14.