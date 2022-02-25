Tinubu Visits Ooni, Owa Obokun ,Seeks Royal Blessings For His Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, seeking royal blessings for his 2023 presidential ambition.

Tinubu, whose first point of call was the Ooni’s Palace in Ile-Ife, said he was in Ile-Ife for Ooni’s prayers over his 2023 presidential ambition.

The presidential aspirant said it was time for people to support him to become the president of the country in 2023.

He claimed to have supported President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to become the president and was re-elected in 2019.

Tinubu said he would need the support and cooperation of the traditional rulers to achieve his dream, urging them to work for his success during the 2023 general elections.

“President Buhari will soon finish his tenure and I am saying he should not just leave the post, he should hand it over to me.

“I want to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I want you to pray for me,” he said.

Tinubu said he has the ability of diversifying the nation’s economy for prosperity, peace and stability, urging Nigerians to play politics of tolerance.

In his remarks, Ooni described Tinubu as a leader that God had bestowed his grace on.

“You have helped many destiny, you have raised many leaders, one can judge this by the massive crowd that followed you here.

“You have come to the throne of Oduduwa for prayers and blessings.

“You need to be grateful to God who created you to be a special breed. God caused your popularity to be spreading across the country.

“We are grateful that you come here today, we are proud of you, you are our star.

At the palace of Owa Obokun in Ilesa, Tinubu said he was at the palace to seek for royal blessings over his aspiration.

“I am a new hope for Nigeria, capable and competent enough of ruling this nation as a president.

“That is why I come for your blessings, prayers, encouragement and support to get to my Promise Land.

“I want to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in APC and step into his shoes,” he said.

Aromolaran, who offered prayers for Tinubu, said God would grant him his heart desires