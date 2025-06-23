Tinubu’s Endorsement: APC Hasn’t Flouted INEC Rules On Campaigns, Says Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, says the party has not flouted the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on campaigns.

Morka, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for re-election in 2027 by the party’s 23 governors does not translate to the commencement of campaigns.

He also said members of the coalition determined to unseat Tinubu in 2027 has not told Nigerians what they would do differently if they ever got into power.