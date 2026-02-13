Tinubu’s Govt Is Afraid of My Return –El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that people in power are uncomfortable about his return to Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored on Friday, El-Rufai said the political struggle to unseat the current administration has only just begun.

He stated that when the present government came into office, he was among the few individuals who openly declared their opposition.

“You know, when that government came, I was among the few people who came out and said we would oppose it and remove it. There was nothing I did not say,” he said.

El-Rufai added that if there were any genuine allegations against him, they would have been addressed long ago.

“If they had anything against me like they claim to have against others, the matter would have long been settled. But even if you want to accuse me, make sure you prove the accusation. I am waiting; whoever invites me, I will go,” he said.

He explained that his disagreement with the current administration stems from differences in political objectives rather than personal issues.

Speaking about his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, El-Rufai maintained that he has no personal rift with the president.