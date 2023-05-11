Tinubu’s Recent Europe Visit Sparks Social Reaction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recent trip of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sparked debate on social media.

The African Examiner writes that the former Lagos State governor left Nigeria on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, for Europe, 19 days before the May 29 inauguration.

A statement signed by Tunde Rahmon from his media office stated that Tinubu left the country for a working visit in Europe.

According to the statement, the president-elect will engage with investors and other key allies with the intention of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

The statement said: “Asíwájú Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition.

“Reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youth population.

“The President-elect has hitherto promised to hit the ground running and the visit is reflective of his commitment to the promise as he has already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.”

This development has sparked social media reactions on Twitter as some Nigerians were of the view that Tinubu is embarking on another medical trip and not s political trip. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@InibeheEffiong writes: “Tinubu does not have the constitutional standing and authority to exercise the functions of the office of President or any executive function whatsoever. He has not taken oath of office and cannot be meeting with investors on behalf of the country. Another season of LIES loading.”



@UgoWilson writes: “Tinubu thrives on lies and deception.”



@SamAmadi writes: “Dear @HQNigerianArmy ensure that Tinubu does not escape from Nigeria during the presidential election tribunal proceedings. He should be made to face the law if found guilty. Be on the side of the majority of your people and not on the side of a few corrupt politicians.”



@O_Muhammad_O writes: “All this are just bitter epistles. It changes nothing. Any elected person can meet whoever they want in aid of their agenda. He didn’t say he is meeting them as President, that is why he doesn’t have the paraphernalia of office with him.”



@KOOLKING01 writes: “Gen Z Lawyer! If ordinary citizens can bring investors from Europe/USA/Orient to invest in Nigeria, how much more a President-Elect who is preparing for the success of his govt? Which constitution bars citizens from talking to investors abroad to invest in Nigeria? SMH!”



@DeFidelity1 writes: “Chai, you guys be disgracing yourself publicly, Obi can go to Egypt to see investors and plan ahead for the “country”, abeg just rest at this point.”



@mrshegoe writes: “I know APC was telling lies about him meeting investors, but when my Man Alex Otti was meeting J. Berger and the rest of them, we were all clapping for him. Any elected person can meet whoever they wish to meet to aid their govt.”



@igwetimothychib writes: “Buhari and tinubu have embarked on medical tourism in Europe, buhari started with ear problems treatment and now tooth problems treatment in London metropolitan hospital.”



@FS_Yusuf_ writes: “A court case is ongoing but Tinubu is audaciously boycotting it, in the name of going for medical treatment in France. Una go regret wetin una vote/rig. We dey na.”