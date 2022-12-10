Tite Resigns As Brazil Coach After World Cup Exit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tite confirmed that it was the “end of a cycle” for him as coach of Brazil after the favourites were dumped out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals on penalties by Croatia on Friday.

The 61-year-old, who has been in charge since 2016, had previously made it no secret that he would leave the position after the tournament in Qatar, regardless of the outcome.

“It is a painful defeat but I go in peace. It is the end of a cycle,” he told reporters after Brazil’s dramatic exit from the competition at Doha’s Education City Stadium.

“I already said that a year and a half ago. I didn’t come here to win and then turn around and say I was going to stay. People who know me know that.”

Meanwhile, Tite was asked why Neymar did not step up to take Brazil’s fourth penalty instead of Marquinhos when they had to score just to stay alive in the shoot-out.

“Because he takes the fifth and decisive penalty,” he explained.

“The player with the most quality and the right mentality steps up when there is the most pressure.”

Neymar never got the chance to take a penalty, having earlier equaled Pele’s record of 77 goals for the Brazilian team.

It is just the second time Brazil have lost a penalty shoot-out at the World Cup, after they were beaten by France in the same way at the quarter-final stage of the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

“When you lead 1-0 in extra time and then you concede the equalizer 13 minutes into the second half of extra time it is difficult,” Tite said of his team’s state of mind going into the shoot-out.

“It is difficult to stay mentally strong in a situation like that.”