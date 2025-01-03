Tragedy As One Dies, Groom Hospitalised As Bride Allegedly Poisons Wedding Guests

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A wedding in Jigawa State went from merry making to tragedy after a bride allegedly poisoned food served at the reception.

According to reports, the incident is said to have left the groom seriously ill and one of the wedding guests dead.

The incident happened in the Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

According to the PUNCH, the bride’s actions may have stemmed from a personal vendetta.

Speaking to The PUNCH, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Shi’isu Adam, confirmed the incident saying that an investigation has started.

“We received a report that the bride had tainted the food served at the wedding reception, leaving the groom critically ill.

“Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged food poisoning incident that occurred during a wedding ceremony in the state,” Adam said.

According to him, the two suspects are the bride and another female and they are in police custody.

He said: “We will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.”

According to the police spokesman, everyone who ate the poisoned food has been discharged from the hospital, except for the one person who was confirmed dead.

“The command is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we will provide more details as soon as possible.

“For now, we can confirm that the incident occurred, and we are working tirelessly to unravel the facts. We urge the public to remain calm and assured that justice will be served,” he concluded.