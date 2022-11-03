Trending Stories Making Waves On Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Examiner takes a peek on some trending topics making waves on twitter today.

FUNKE AKINDELE: Trends today as Presidential candidate for the APC said “It’s disrespectful to mention Funke Akindele in my presence”’, Tinubu says at campaign rally

@Nomwengho writes: The Fact That Tinubu Is Vexed At The Mention Of Funke Akindele’s Name, It Means Whatever PDP, Jandor And Funke Are Doing In That Lagos, They Should Double It, E Dey Touch Amoda

@DemolaRewaju writes: When Jandor picked Funke Akindele to run as his deputy on the PDP platform, APC laughed at us to scorn but the unusual political play is no longer funny to them. Jandor and Funke were both in Amuwo today: Jandor went to the streets, Funke went into Agboju Market…we dey come

@SirDavidBent writes: I think what Jagaban means is that it is disrespectful for you to mention someone like Funke Akindele, who has no political experience or political influence to him. He doesn’t rate her at all. While he’s right, I think the old man should be ready for a surprise in his domain.

ANAMBRA: APC will hold their Presidential Campaign rallies in Imo and Anambra state on Monday. Which is a day for sitting home orders from IPOB members.

@Mr_JAGs writes: Even person wey dey contest as an Anambra State person sef no campaign for Anambra since all these days not to talk of on a MONDAY …. But BAT don fix rally for the day

@Egi_nupe_ writes: Tinubu get mind o. Campaign rally on Monday in Anambra? Even the man wey get the state in the bag no fit try am.

Tinubu is doing his campaign rally in anambra on a monday but PO the son of the soil cannot organize family meeting on monday in ANAMBRA he governed for 8 years I KNOW MY PRESIDENT AND HE IS COURAGEOUS!

JAPA: It is popular slang for those traveling out because of high cost of living and low economy standard in NIgeria.

Nkemchor_ writes: A friend told me her department lost 16 Lecturers after Universities resumed from the 8 months ASUU strike. They are all Japa while some got new jobs elsewhere. This brain drain will continue if we do not vote in a leader that values Education.Nigeria is sinking fast

@jostrings writes: Since dollar rate still dey increase, i don japa to Cameroon

@tola_cashout writes: You no see better job, you they japa . At this point, nothing fit zag me again na me go zig am, I’d rather stay and serve my country than japa to work in a home care and a store attendant

250K IN LAGOS : High cost of living in Lagos compared to other states came to play in this trend.

@drepeking writes: 250k in Lagos. Na to rent a house in trenches .Plus there are several other opportunities/benefits in Lagos.

@mkabe007 writes: I’ll easily choose 250k in Lagos.. most people don’t know that the standard of living in ekiti is not that low and they think. If you’ve ever stayed in ekiti for over a month you’ll understand better

@jaykeyhzzz writes: Collect 250k in Lagos. Go rent a house for Alagbole side or Mowe. at least I Dan cut cost