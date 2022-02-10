Troops Neutralized Notorious IPOB/ESN Ejike, 3 Others In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Troops of Nigerian Army (NA) have neutralized four suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB/ Eastern Security Network gunmen at Ihiala town in Anambra State.

Director Army public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement made available to African Examiner, Wednesday said, the gunmen who were out enforcing the illegally imposed sit-at-home order fired sporadically in and around a filling station in Ihiala town.

He added “on receipt of a distress call, troops of the (NA) launched out to the location to restore normalcy.

According to him, “,0n intercepting the dissidents, a fire fight ensued and the gallant troops neutralized their leader, Ejike and three others.

He said items recovered from the gunmen during the encounter include one motorcycle, two pump action double barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis amongst others.

“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault.

“One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries. The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital” Onyema disclosed.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls of deceased personnel, the general public are enjoined to continue to support the military and other security agencies through the provision of timely and accurate information that could enhance ongoing operations and ultimately, restore peace and stability in the region.