PDP To Sanction Party Saboteurs During Poll

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra state Chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will review her performance in the November 2021 gubernatorial election, after which it will sanction any of its member who sabotaged their efforts during the poll.

According to the party, its leadership would no longer tolerate its members leaving the party to join other political parties during election and returning afterwards.

African Examiner recalled that the Anambra keenly contested governorship election was won by Ex- Central Bank CBN governor, and candidate of the ruling All progress grand Alliance APGA, Professor Charles Soludo.

The party said returning members will be given backseats instead, upon return.

It made the resolution yesterday during an emergency meeting of her leadership, held in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Chairman of the party Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, a member of the board of Trustees (BOT) of the party, Senator Ben Obi as well as its flag bearer during the last election, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, were among Chieftains of the party who graced the meeting.

Addressing the party faithful, the state Chairman said “This is an emergency meeting of our party leaders. We are about 138 members comprising strong stakeholders here.

He added that “We went for the governorship election with high hopes. Our candidate (Ozigbo), did his very best to ensure that the flag handed to him took us to the government house.

“At the end of the day, many factors, seen and unseen militated against his hope.

“Thanks to Senator Ekwunife for working so hard, despite not being favoured for the ticket of the party. She worked hard, and if everyone did the same, we would have won.

“However, some members chickened out of our party because they were thrown carrots .

“What was thrown at them is very infinitesimal to what was thrown at some of us” he alleged.

“All those who left us, don’t be surprised they will start sneaking back soon. If they come in, we will give them the backseat where they deserve.

Nwobu said “it will be a lesson for tomorrow because if we don’t do it, people will continue in wrong acts.

“We need people in the party because politics is about numbers, but not for people to move in and out.

“We will mete out the same punishment for all, both contenders and members who left to go and make money from other parties.

“There must be repercussions for such acts. We hope that PDP in a very short while will be able to bounce back to power in this state.

Also speaking, Senator Obi, said “every PDP member knows that the party wins elections. Any party that doesn’t have discipline cannot win an election, we must learn to sanction erring members.

“Today we still have cases in court by PDP members. I will champion that those people be sanctioned.

“We cannot continue like this, we have bigwigs in the party, and we must strive for a united PDP.”

“The party resolved to set up a committee to review its participation in the recently concluded governorship election in the state.

The Chairman had during the meeting introduced new members of the Board of Trustees, Mrs Chinelo Mofus and the National Auditor of the party, Mr Obi Okechukwu.