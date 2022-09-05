Truck Driver Kills Couple, Daughter, Two Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Five persons, including a couple and their daughter died in a an accident in Enugu Agidi, along Enugu-Awka expressway in Anambra State.

The crash, which occurred around 7.20pm on Sunday, involved a Red Truck and a black Lexus RX330 Jeep with five persons on board.

African Examiner gathered that the truck driver, reportedly drunk, was on top speed when he suddenly lost control and rammed into the Lexus SUV, carrying the couple, their daughter and two friends.

“It was my class mate with his younger brother, a friend wife of the younger brother and their daughter that the drunk truck driver kill,” a source said.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi confirmed the incident, attributing the cause of the crash to excessive speed.

He said the truck driver took to his heels immediately the crash occurred.