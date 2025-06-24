Trump Accuses Iran, Israel Of Violating Ceasefire Deal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An angry Donald Trump berated Iran and Israel Tuesday for violating a ceasefire deal, adding that he was “really unhappy” with Israel in particular.

The two countries have been “fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing, do you understand that?” the US president told reporters at the White House, hours after he had said a ceasefire between the two arch-foes had taken effect.