Trump Hints At Contesting For Presidency 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has hinted that he would contest for the office of the president in 2024.

He disclosed this after a crowd gathered in Iowa on Thursday as he spoke at the first of four rallies in five days in his campaigns for Republican candidates in next week’s midterm elections

African Examiner writes that Trump was summoned by the January 6th Committee for failing to call to order his alleged mob of supporters over the invasion of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 after he lost to President Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

However, he stated that he lost in 2020 because of widespread election fraud, as per Reuters.

He said: “I ran twice, i won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.

“And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.

“And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again. Very soon. Get ready.”