Trump Threatens Extra 10% Tariffs On Brics As Leaders Meet In Brazil

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the “anti-American policies” of the BRICS group of developing nations.

Leaders of the BRICS group kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

With forums such as the G7 and G20 groups of major economies hamstrung by divisions and the disruptive “America First” approach of the U.S. president, the BRICS is presenting itself as a haven for multilateral diplomacy amid violent conflicts and trade wars.

In a joint statement released on Sunday afternoon from the opening of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, the group warned that the rise in tariffs threatened global trade, continuing its veiled criticism of Trump’s tariff policies.

Hours later, Trump warned he would punish countries seeking to join the grouping.

“Any Country aligning itself with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the “anti-American policies” reference in his post.

Trump’s administration is seeking to finalise dozens of trade deals with a wide range of countries before his July 9 deadline for imposing significant “retaliatory tariffs.”

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, and China at its first summit in 2009.

The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as members.

Saudi Arabia has held off formally joining, according to sources, while another 30 nations have expressed interest in participating in the BRICS, either as full members or partners.

Indonesia’s senior economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, is in Brazil for the BRICS summit and is scheduled to go to the U.S. on Monday to oversee tariff talks, an official told Reuters. India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In opening remarks to the summit earlier, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva drew a parallel with the Cold War’s Non-Aligned Movement, a group of developing nations that resisted joining either side of a polarised global order.

“BRICS is the heir to the Non-Aligned Movement,” Lula told leaders.

“With multilateralism under attack, our autonomy is in check once again.”

BRICS nations now represent more than half the world’s population and 40 per cent of its economic output, Lula noted in remarks on Saturday to business leaders, warning of rising protectionism.

Expansion of the bloc has added diplomatic weight to the gathering, which aspires to speak for developing nations across the Global South, strengthening calls for reforming global institutions such as the United Nations Security Council and the International Monetary Fund.