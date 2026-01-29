Turkish Officials Surprised Tinubu’s Stumble Incident Make Big Headlines in Nigeria —Dabiri-Erewa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), says Turkish officials were surprised that President Bola Tinubu’s brief stumble during a ceremony in Ankara became major news in Nigeria.

Tinubu stumbled on Tuesday while walking beside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during an official welcome ceremony in Turkey’s capital. Officials nearby quickly helped the Nigerian president regain his balance.

After both countries’ national anthems were played, President Erdoğan was also seen adjusting Tinubu’s position so he properly faced the band.

The moment was widely shared by Nigerian newspapers, blogs, and on social media.

Reacting in a post on Wednesday, Dabiri-Erewa, who was part of the Nigerian delegation in Turkey, said Turkish officials did not understand why the incident received so much attention back home.

She said one Turkish official described the reaction as “silly and mischievous” and stressed that Turkish media focused more on the success of Tinubu’s visit.

However, reports about the stumble also appeared in some Turkish media outlets. Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s state-run news agency, mentioned the incident. Other Turkish newspapers, including Cumhuriyet, Nefes, and Yeniçağ, also published reports about it.