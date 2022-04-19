Two Die As NAF Aircraft Crashes In Kaduna

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force crashed in Kaduna on Tuesday evening.

According to available information, the pilots died after the aircraft, which was a trainer aircraft, crashed.

According to reports, the pilots were on a training session when the incident occurred at the NAF base in Kaduna.

As at the time of filing this report the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, has not addressed the press concerning the issue.